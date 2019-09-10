Jason Momoa stars as a fierce leader in first trailer for Apple TV Plus’ See

The first official trailer for Apple TV Plus’ original series, See, finds actor Jason Momoa return to being a hero.

The Aquaman actor starred in the first trailer for Apple TV Plus’ See, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series coming to Apple’s streaming service. See follows a community living in a world where people have lost the ability to see. Momoa must help this group survive the vast challenges that come with navigating their terrifying new reality as they cope with enemies that want to kill them. The company briefly previewed See in its sizzle reel during the Apple TV Plus announcement.

The trailer teases the type of prestige-level content that Apple has boasted about wanting to give subscribers. See joins The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Dickinson as a launch series for Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus will be available on November 1st for $4.99 a month. It will launch in over 100 countries. People who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch starting September 10th will also get one free year of Apple TV Plus.