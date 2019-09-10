 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a USB-C 18W wall charger and USB-C to Lightning cable

By Chaim Gartenberg

For the first time since the original iPhone was released back in 2007, Apple is finally upgrading the included wall plug and cable that comes in the box: the newly announced iPhone 11 Pro will — at long last — come with a fast-charging 18W USB-C charger and a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

Sadly, the change isn’t universal: the cheaper iPhone 11 will still come with the same terrible 5W brick and USB-A cable that Apple’s been offering for more than a decade, despite having the same fast-charging capabilities as the iPhone 11 Pro, meaning that you’ll still have to shell out for a new brick and cable if you want to charge it faster or even plug it into a modern Apple laptop.

Still, the change — at least for the pricier iPhones — is a nice one, given that it’s the first time Apple has made fast-charging available out of the box for any of its phones (despite the fact that it’s offered the feature since 2017).

And while it’s not quite a USB-C iPhone (maybe next year!), offering at least some support for the primary modern port standard is a good start.

