How to preorder the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Apple has announced the iPhone 11 lineup, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. Each phone will release on September 20th, and preorders begin this Friday, September 13th, at 5:01AM PT / 8:01AM ET. That’s a few hours later than Apple usually kicks off preorders, so you’ll either get to sleep in a little more or wake up earlier than before (depending on where you live).

Unlike Samsung and most other phone makers, Apple doesn’t offer much in the way of preorder incentives for its phones, and the iPhone 11 models are no exception. However, trading in your old iPhone may knock a decent chunk off of the final price for a new iPhone, depending on its overall physical condition.

Apple shared that the iPhone 8 Plus will be worth up to $300 of credit if you trade it in for a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone X will be worth $400. Below, you can find Apple’s current slate of trade-in values.

Choosing between iPhone models is never easy, but you can check out our first-looks of each phone above. Whichever one you think is right for you, we’ve listed every link you will need to buy an unlocked iPhone as well as any carrier promotion that we’re privy to. We’ll be updating this article as more retailers and carriers jump in the ring.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 will be available for preorder at Apple in a few storage configurations: 64GB ($699, or $29.12 per month), 128GB ($749, or $31.20 per month), 256GB ($849, or $35.37 per month).

Carrier offers

Verizon will offer the 64GB iPhone 11 starting at $29.16 for 24 months. If you are switching to Verizon from a different carrier and have an old phone to trade in, you can get up to $700 off of the iPhone 11, essentially making it free.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to pay for the new iPhone on a device payment plan and open a new unlimited line. You’ll receive a $200 prepaid card after the purchase as well as $500 of trade-in credit paid back to you over a 24-month period.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro will be available for preorder at Apple in a few storage configurations: 64GB ($999, or $41.62 per month), 256GB ($1,149, or $47.87 per month), and 512GB ($1,349, or $56.20 per month).

Carrier offers

Verizon will sell the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro starting at $41.66 for 24 months. If you are switching to Verizon from a different carrier and have an old phone to trade in, you can get up to $700 off of the iPhone 11 Pro.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to pay for the new iPhone on a device payment plan and open a new unlimited line. You’ll receive a $200 prepaid card after the purchase as well as $500 of trade-in credit paid back to you over a 24-month period.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for preorder at Apple in a few storage configurations: 64GB ($1,099, or $45.79 per month), 256GB ($1,249, or $52.04 per month), 512GB ($1,449, or $60.37 per month).

Carrier offers

Verizon will sell the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $45.83 for 24 months. If you are switching to Verizon from a different carrier and have an old phone to trade in, you can get up to $700 off of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to pay for the new iPhone on a device payment plan and open a new unlimited line. You’ll receive a $200 prepaid card after the purchase as well as $500 of trade-in credit paid back to you over a 24-month period.