Google Chrome now lets you send web pages to other devices

Google is starting to make its Chrome 77 browser update available to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android this week. While there are many visual changes to Chrome this time, Google is introducing a new send webpage to devices feature. You can right-click on a link and a new context menu will appear that simply lets you send links to other devices where you use Chrome.

If you’re using Chrome on iOS you’ll need to have the app open and a small prompt will appear to accept the sent tab. The feature has started showing up on Windows, Android, and iOS versions of Chrome, but it doesn’t appear to be enabled in the macOS variant just yet. Chrome has long supported the ability to browse your open and recent tabs across multiple devices, but this send to device feature just makes things a little quicker if you’re moving from browsing on a PC or laptop to a phone or vice versa.

The only other main change in Chrome 77 is a new site loading indicator in tabs. A new animation shows a site favicon loading in a circle before expanding once it’s fully loaded. It’s a nice visual indicator to make it easier to spot when a tab is still loading. You can get the latest Chrome 77 update by navigating to help > about Google Chrome in the browser to check for updates.