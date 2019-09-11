Google’s updated Nest Mini speaker might be able to hang on your wall

Google may soon release an updated version of its Home Mini smart speaker, and according to a Federal Communications Commission filing, it could bring a few improvements in tow. As reported by 9to5Google, the rough sketch of the next iteration — said to be renamed the Google Nest Mini — shows off a wall mount so you can easily hang it on your wall. The current version requires an accessory purchased separately to achieve this.

Most notably, the Nest Mini looks like it might have an audio-out jack. Similar to the Amazon Echo Dot, this would allow the new Google Nest speaker to be connected via a 3.5mm cable to an audio source, be it a laptop, phone, or a stereo receiver. This feature is missing from the current Google Home Mini speaker, and it would be a welcome addition.

However, I’m not exactly sold that what the FCC filing image shows is, without any doubt, an audio port. This is a similar location to where the microphone mute switch is on the current Home Mini. It seems unlikely that Google would get rid of the switch altogether, especially since it’s so useful. Having both an audio port and a microphone mute switch would be great. But given the choice, I think more people would appreciate the feature that respects their privacy.

The Google Pixel 4 will be released in October, and we expect to see some other announcements, and possibly this device, at its hardware event next month.