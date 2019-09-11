Final Fantasy VII Remake’s TGS trailer is full of familiar scenes

We’re inching closer to the long-awaited release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but it also feels like we’ve seen very little of the game to date. Thankfully, at Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix revealed a new trailer that is full of scenes that will be familiar to longtime fans of the 1997 original. There’s the creepy Don Corneo (who appears to be played by Mark Hamill), hints at Cloud’s infamous cross-dressing scene, a revamped version of the gym mini-game, the tense train sequence, summon monsters, and plenty more. Also, President Shinra is a hologram. It’s a lot packed into less than three minutes, and we even get another glimpse of the more action-oriented combat.

FFVII Remake launches on the PS4 on March 3rd, 2020. For more on the game, be sure to check out our hands-on from E3.