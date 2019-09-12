HTC’s new Vive Cosmos VR headset arrives on October 3rd for $699

HTC is releasing its PC-powered Vive Cosmos VR headset next month. Originally unveiled earlier this year at CES, the Cosmos is HTC’s latest bid at a mainstream VR headset. Unlike the original HTC Vive, the Cosmos doesn’t require external sensors and uses fully tracked motion controllers. HTC has also upgraded the LCD panels, with a combined 2,880 x 1,700 resolution, a 110-degree field-of-view, and even a 90Hz refresh rate.

HTC is using inside-out tracking on the Cosmos, and the headset also includes flip-up goggles so you can take a break from VR without having to remove the entire headset. The biggest new addition is a modular faceplate that allows you to customize the headset over time with extra functionality. HTC has previously hinted at being able to link the Cosmos with a smartphone in the future, but today the company is launching an External Tracking Mod. This mod allows you to use the Vive Cosmos with your existing Lighthouse base stations to get full 360-degree tracking and support for Vive Tracker. The Cosmos is also compatible with the Vive Wireless Adapter.

HTC’s Vive Cosmos is also the company’s first VR headset to ship with the company’s new Vive Reality System, instead of SteamVR. HTC has developed a redesigned user interface dubbed Lens that lets owners navigate XR Viveport Infinity apps. HTC is also bundling a 12-month Viveport Infinity subscription if you preorder the Vive Cosmos by October 2nd. HTC is opening up preorders immediately, and the Cosmos will ship on October 3rd priced at $699.