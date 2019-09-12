Watch nearly an hour of new Death Stranding footage

Tokyo Game Show just kicked off, and it started with a bang, with Hideo Kojima showing off a huge amount of footage from his upcoming game Death Stranding. First, there was yet another story trailer, this one titled “Briefing,” which provided a bit more insight on the game’s post-apocalyptic world, in which Norman Reedus’ character Sam is tasked with reconnecting humanity and rebuilding America. It’s basically one long cutscene set inside of the Oval Office, and while I can’t say I understand the story any better, it’s at least an interesting watch.

More exciting, though, was a live gameplay demonstration that showed off around 50 minutes of Death Stranding in action. It’s all in Japanese, unfortunately, but you can watch the entire presentation below. It shows Reedus preparing his massive backpack before heading into what looks like a pretty desolate, empty world. At one point, he deposits something off at a small base, and you can catch a glimpse of the tiny baby he carries around. It’s all very strange, and I encourage you to watch the whole thing.

Prior to the gameplay showcase, Kojima posted a note meant to explain Death Stranding a bit more — though it might actually increase your confusion. “Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game,” he wrote, “where the player’s goal is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. All elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of ‘strand,’ or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to ‘bridge’ these divisions, and in doing so, create new bonds or ‘strands’ with other players around the globe.”

We’ll find out for sure what that all means when Death Stranding launches on the PS4 on November 8th.