Amazon announces hardware event on September 25th

Fall tech announcement season is here, and Amazon is the next up to bat: the company just announced its next big hardware event for September 25th.

Details are slim, with the company only promising that it’ll “share some new things from the Amazon Devices and Services team,” but if past years are any indication, expect a whole pile of Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV-related hardware announcements — along with a possible surprise or two.

New Echos? New tablets? New Fire TVs?

Amazon recently announced a new Fire TV Cube and a new lineup of Fire TVs at IFA 2019 earlier in September, but there are plenty of other Amazon products that could use a refresh before the holiday season, including the popular Echo line of speakers and the company’s cheaper Fire TV tablets.

Last year’s event saw a massive wave of new hardware: a complete refresh for the entire Echo lineup, the announcement of the Echo Auto and Echo Input hardware to expand Amazon’s assistant even further, the Fire TV Recast, and even an Alexa-integrated microwave and wall clock. While it seems unlikely that Amazon would do just a sweeping refresh again just a year later, it’s possible the company is picking up the pace of its product overhauls. We’ll find out for sure in just a few weeks.