Baseus’ new GaN charger puts two USB-C ports and a USB-A port together in a palm-sized package

Gallium nitride (GaN) chargers have been hitting the market at a rapid pace since the first batch came out earlier this year: we started with smaller 30W and 45W, before bumping that up to tiny 60W bricks, and double USB-C chargers that are smaller than traditional single plug bricks. And now, accessory company Baseus is taking that trend even further, with a GaN-based charger that features two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, but still is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, via Charger Lab.

The new brick — the Baseus 65W 2C1A multiport GaN charger — is perhaps the most versatile GaN plug yet. The charger offers a maximum of 65W of power: up to 65W from a single USB-C, 45W and 18W split between either the two USB-C ports or a USB-C port and a USB-A port, or 45W (split between the two USB-C ports as needed) and 18W to the USB-A port. It basically covers all your charging needs, and yet still is pretty compact. Instead of a traditional brick, it’s a longer stick shape, but that means it won’t block any of your neighboring bricks on a power strip, which is nice.

Unfortunately, the new Baseus charger is only set to be released in mainland China for now — but with the current pace of GaN chargers, it wouldn’t be too surprising if a similar (or even more port-laden) brick appears in the US soon.