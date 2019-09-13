This week on The Vergecast, as you can imagine, Dieter Bohn, Nilay Patel, and Paul Miller discuss what was announced at Apple’s hardware event on Tuesday.

Both Nilay and Dieter were able to attend the event and demo the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and new iPad in person. Listen to this week’s episode of The Vergecast to hear their first impressions.

Then you should probably keep listening for the continuing adventures of the Pixel 4 leaks and Paul’s weekly segment “Here’s the place where we do the crimes, signed your friend, a teen.”

