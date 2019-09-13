Adobe Premiere Pro will use AI to reframe videos for all of your social apps

Adobe is hoping to eliminate the tedious, time-consuming process that comes with editing videos for different social platforms with its new AI-powered Auto Reframe feature for Premiere Pro. For example, if you’ve got a video that you want to post to YouTube, the Instagram grid, and Instagram Stories, you’d currently have to manually edit that video for three different aspect ratios. Auto Reframe can automatically identify the main action happening in the video and crop and pan the frame around that footage to fit within ratios like square, vertical, or 16:9 videos. The feature, shown off today at the International Broadcasting Convention, makes use of Adobe Sensei, the company’s artificial intelligence platform.

Auto Reframe is an effect that can be applied to clips on Premiere’s timeline, and users can choose between three motion presets (Slower Motion, Default, and Faster Motion) to let the algorithm to know how much movement to expect in the video. The effect will produce motion keyframes that follow the action in your content, which can also be manually adjusted for fine-tuning. It also does the convenient work of resizing text for each aspect ratio, which will save video editors a lot of time.

Adobe has been adding more features to its Creative Cloud apps with social platforms in mind. Premiere Rush CC, the free mobile version of Premiere Pro, was made specifically with YouTube creators in mind, and it features exporting options that are optimized for different social networks, like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Auto Reframe will arrive on Premiere Pro later this year.