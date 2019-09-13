Watch Apple throw cake, and many other things, at the iPhone 11 Pro in its new ads

Apple has released two new commercials for the iPhone 11 Pro, both of which show the phone standing up to more abuse than any one phone should ever have to.

The first ad below focuses solely on how tough the iPhone 11 Pro supposedly is against everyday objects being flung at it in a high-speed wind tunnel. First, kids toys and food items pummel it (including an entire head of green leaf lettuce), none of which seem heavy enough to damage the phone.

Things get a little more intense later in the ad, with ice cubes and hair brushes bouncing off of the iPhone 11 Pro — all, of course, without leaving a scratch. To top it off, a wedding cake comes crashing down onto the phone, then a sprinkler washes it all off. Maybe it’s just me, but in that moment I think I’d be more worried about my expensive wedding cake than the state of my iPhone.

The second ad focuses on what the phone’s three-lens camera system is capable of, with an elegant, long-haired dog as the subject in a wind chamber.

This ad does a good job of educating viewers about the differences between the iPhone 11 Pro’s various lenses (telephoto, standard, ultra-wide angle). But the most notable thing shown is Night mode, and the results in the ad look much more impressive than the demo that Apple showed onstage at its hardware event earlier this week.

The iPhone 11 Pro is available to preorder now and will be in stores starting on September 20th. We’re working on our review of it and the iPhone 11, so stay tuned for those in the near future.