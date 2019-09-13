Free stock trading could come to Square’s Cash app

Square’s Cash App already lets you do more than just pay back your friends for lunch — the app started letting users buy and sell Bitcoin back in 2017. Soon, it may give you access to another kind of investment: Square is testing a feature to let users buy and sell stocks for free, according to Bloomberg.

We don’t know how this might actually work, and Bloomberg didn’t share any details that it may or may not have seen. Square does make buying Bitcoin on the Cash App pretty easy, so hopefully it brings that same simplicity to its stock trading. Free stock trading app Robinhood already lets you buy and sell stocks and cryptocurrencies with minimal friction, but Square’s Cash App could maybe become a one-stop-shop for transferring money between peers, multiple types of investments, and your bank.