Someone sent us 21 more pictures of the leaked Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 XL hasn’t been able to stop leaking this week, and now we have yet another set of photos showing off the unannounced, unreleased phone.

Several of the leaks we’ve seen this week have stemmed from a Vietnam-based shop that sells imported phones, called D Store Mobile. D Store declined to share how it acquired an unreleased Pixel 4 XL, but it told The Verge that the phone was not a final unit and was more likely a “test model.” It’s not a fake, though, D Store said. Google hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

D Store also sent over 21 pictures of the Pixel 4 XL that we haven’t seen published before. Given how thoroughly this phone has leaked, there isn’t necessarily new information to make out here, but it offers further confirmation of the phone’s specs and what the white model will look like. The phone is supposed to be announced in October.

If you know any details about the Pixel 4 that I don’t, send me an email: jake@theverge.com.

One detail I noticed in these photos that’s been out there, but that I haven’t seen made a point of yet: if these details are correct, the main rear camera will be getting a slightly faster aperture, moving to f/1.73 on the Pixel 4 from f/1.8 on the Pixel 3. Unfortunately, I’m yet to see specs for the rumored telephoto camera — a previous leak said it’d use a 16 megapixel sensor, but I haven’t seen the a similarly detailed spec readout like we have here for the main camera, which makes me wonder if the telephoto sensor is one of the things that isn’t working on this unit yet.

Another quirk: leaks of the upcoming camera app suggest that the phone will shoot in 16:9 by default so that photos can take up the entire camera screen, despite the sensor remaining 4:3. The effect is similar to what Apple is doing on the iPhone 11 models, which take advantage of the phones’ extra wide-angle lens to fill the screen. But it seems like an odd move on the Pixel to take cropped images just to benefit a UI effect.

The app above attempts to detect hardware components and display all the details about them. It’s not clear whether it’s exactly right, but the details largely line up with the rumors and with existing Pixel hardware. The telephoto lens doesn’t appear in the photos we were sent and seems to be undetected.

More spec screens from the Device Info HW app:

There are similar results from the diagnostics tool AIDA64:

Finally, a couple pictures of the security screen, showing this phone is running the latest public build of Android 10: