Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 may include a new 15-inch model

Microsoft is planning to refresh its Surface lineup next month, and there could be a bigger version of the Surface Laptop 3 in the cards. WinFuture reports that Microsoft will unveil a new 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 next month, with the same 3:2 aspect ratio. We’re expecting Microsoft to launch an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3, and it’s possible that this chip could be found on this rumored 15-inch model.

If the report is accurate, that will mean Microsoft’s Surface Laptop could further compete with the company’s Surface Book device. Microsoft currently offers both 13.5- and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 2. We understand it’s unlikely that Microsoft will unveil a Surface Book 3 at the event in New York City next month, though.

Microsoft is also expected to reveal a new Surface Pro 7 with USB-C support, a Qualcomm-powered Surface, and a tease of its dual-screen Surface and Windows plans. The Verge will be live from Microsoft’s New York City Surface event on October 2nd, so stay tuned for all the latest news on the future of Surface and Windows.