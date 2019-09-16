Apple Arcade goes live for iOS 13 beta testers

A few days ahead of its scheduled September 19th launch, Apple Arcade is now live and accepting subscriptions from those participating in Apple’s iOS 13 beta program. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple’s gaming service, which unlocks access to dozens of ad-free games for a monthly fee, was up and running. Many other people have gained access on devices enrolled in the iOS 13 public beta.

Subscriptions appear to be processing successfully, including the one-month free trial that Apple has promised, and games can be downloaded and played immediately. Over 50 titles are available at launch.

The Verge has reached out to Apple for details on whether this early debut for beta customers is intentional and to confirm that Apple Arcade will remain available for those seeing it now. The company put out a press release about Apple Arcade today, and Apple executive Phil Schiller tweeted it, so this doesn't appear to be an accident. Apple’s release doesn’t mention anything about the service being available to beta testers early, however.

Apple Arcade works across the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac computers, letting subscribers pick up where they left off across devices. All titles offered under the service do not include ads or any in-app purchases. You can see if you’ve been granted access by opening the App Store and selecting the Arcade tab. The previous message about Apple Arcade coming soon should now say “Try it free.”