Facebook is reportedly teaming up with Ray-Ban on its smart AR glasses

Facebook has been working to build its own augmented reality glasses for the past few years. According to CNBC, these glasses (codenamed “Orion”) won’t be supplemental to your phone — they’re supposedly built to replace it entirely. They will reportedly be able to take calls without being tethered to a smartphone, and will show information in “a small display,” which sounds similar to Google Glass. The glasses are also said to have a camera that can allow users to live stream their journeys to followers and friends.

CNBC stated that Facebook partnered with popular eyewear brand Luxottica, makers of Ray-Ban glasses, to bring them to market in the next few years, possibly between 2023 and 2025. A recent post by The Information claims that Ray-Ban will be directly involved, but the fruits of its collaboration with Facebook won’t be seen on “Orion,” but on a completely different set of smart glasses, codenamed “Stella.”

These are said to be launching in the next few years, likely before “Orion,” and like Snap Spectacles, The Information says that they’ll feature a camera allowing users to record moments of their day and share them. Hopefully with Ray-Ban’s help, they’ll look better than Spectacles.

This isn’t the first that we’ve heard of Facebook’s AR glasses. The company confirmed that they were in development back in late 2018. And with a few years remaining until they launch, Apple’s long-rumored AR glasses could beat them to store shelves.

Update September 17th, 5:18PM ET: Added new details about other smart glasses, codenamed “Stella,” according to the post from The Information.