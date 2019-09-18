8bitdo now has a wireless six-button Genesis Mini controller

One problem with mini classic consoles: the controller cord is always too dang short. One further problem with the otherwise-excellent Sega Genesis Mini: it ships with a three-button controller, so Street Fighter II is basically unplayable. What if there were a wireless six-button pad available?



Well, now there is. The controller comes courtesy of 8bitdo, which shouldn’t be a surprise — the company has made similar well-regarded replicas for many other consoles, including the original Genesis. This version for the Mini appears to be the same existing M30 2.4G controller, in fact, just bundled with a new USB dongle that can be plugged into the console’s USB ports. That also means it’ll work with the Nintendo Switch.

The controller is available to order now from Amazon for $24.99. It’ll ship out on October 18th, which gives you a month to get through all the Genesis Mini games that only need three buttons.