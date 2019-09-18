New Knives Out trailer pits Daniel Craig against an obnoxious, dysfunctional family

There’s nothing better than a whodunnit story based on a totally dysfunctional family full of obnoxious people — except maybe a whodunnit involving a Southern accent-touting Daniel Craig as he tries to solve a murder.

The new trailer for Knives Out, the next movie from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, dives a little deeper into the tangled messiness of a wealthy American family following the suspicious death of its patriarch. The rapid-fire quips and tone-deaf insensitivity to each other and the situation they find themselves in feel ripped straight out from an episode of HBO’s Succession, which also follows a wealthy American family as its members try to best each other.

There are some clear winners in this trailer, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette (who delivers the phenomenal line, “I read a tweet about a New Yorker article about you. You’re famous!”) who all shine alongside Craig. Knives Out boasts an exceptional cast, including Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out had a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Verge film editor and critic Tasha Robinson saw it and gave it a glowing review. The film will hit theaters on November 27th.