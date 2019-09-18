OnePlus 7T Pro render shows familiar design with a new camera sensor

The OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t expected to come to the United States, as it doesn’t look like that much of an upgrade over the impressive 7 Pro from earlier this year. But a new press render of the phone from @Onleaks and iGeeksBlog indicates that OnePlus is adding a new sensor to the side of the triple-camera system. It’s likely a time-of-flight sensor, which is something that many phone makers are experimenting with lately.

Otherwise, the 7T Pro looks identical to the 7 Pro, with the same pop-up camera, tiny bezels, and even down to the blue finish. 9to5Google notes the shade is a little lighter than the 7 Pro, but that might just be the angle of this specific image. Just yesterday, OnePlus itself offered a first glimpse of the standard OnePlus 7T, which changes up the look a bit with a circular camera array. Both devices are set to be announced at an event on September 26th, along with the OnePlus TV.

A report from Android Police yesterday claimed that Verizon is in line to become OnePlus’ latest US carrier partner — perhaps as early as next year. Direct sales through Verizon would be a huge boost for OnePlus. According to PhoneArena, Verizon might exclusively sell the “OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition,” which has got to be up there with the most absurd phone names in history. Imagine the type of commercial Verizon will make for a phone called the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. Separate from all this, the standard OnePlus 7 Pro was recently certified as a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phone on Verizon’s network, but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

When reached for comment, a Verizon spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on its product pipeline.