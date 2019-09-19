How to update your apps on iOS 13

I’m obsessed with keeping my apps up to date, and for years, this has led me to follow the same exact pattern every time I open up the App Store on my iPhone. I immediately tap the Updates tab, refresh the list just to make sure every update is there, tap the “Update All” button, and enjoy a rush of endorphins as my phone downloads all of those sweet, sweet bug fixes and performance improvements.

On iOS 13, however, Apple has replaced my beloved Updates tab with Apple Arcade, so when I first started using the new OS, I was lost. How would I get my updates? After more panic than I care to admit, I eventually figured it out. The process is just as easy as it was before. It’s just a little more hidden.

Here’s how to update your apps:

Open the App Store.

Tap on your Apple ID profile picture in the top right corner.

If you have updates already pending, they’ll be at the bottom of your screen. If you want to refresh the list, just pull down.

If you have updates ready, tap “Update All” at the top of the updates list and watch those update circles fill.

That’s it! Now you, like me, can make sure every app is always updated, no matter what.