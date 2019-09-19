Huawei’s new Vision TV offers 4K picture and a long list of AI powers

Huawei announced its own 4K television, the Huawei Vision, during the Mate 30 Pro event today. Like the Honor Vision and Vision Pro TVs that were announced back in August, Huawei’s self-branded TV runs the company’s brand-new Harmony OS software as its foundation.

Huawei will offer 65-inch and 75-inch models to start, with 55-inch and 85-inch models coming later. The Huawei TV features quantum dot color, thin metal bezels, and a pop-up camera for video conferencing that lowers into the television when not in use. On TVs, Harmony OS is able to serve as a hub for smart home devices that support the HiLink platform.

Huawei is also touting the TV’s AI capabilities, likening it to a “smart speaker with a big screen.” The TV supports voice commands and includes facial recognition and tracking capabilities. Apparently, there’s some AI mode that helps protect the eyes of young viewers — presumably by filtering blue light. The Vision also allows “one-hop projection” from a Huawei smartphone. The TV’s remote has a touchpad and charges over USB-C.

Harmony OS is Huawei’s attempt to branch out with its own operating system after the US government forced the move by barring Google from continuing to license Android to the China-based tech giant.

Huawei didn’t disclose a release date or pricing information for the Vision TV. To consumers outside of China, Huawei's TV efforts mean very little. I doubt The Verge will be reviewing this set anytime soon, nor would I expect it to outperform the best TVs on the market right now. But the underlining importance here is that these products represent a new path for Huawei as it remains entangled in a bitter dispute with US intelligence agencies and lawmakers who continue to raise the threat of Huawei serving as a backdoor for the Chinese government. Huawei has insisted since the beginning that it would never go along with any surveillance.