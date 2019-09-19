Here’s how to avoid iOS 13 — if you want to

An update to a new version of iOS is always exciting, and iOS 13 promises several handy new features, including a universal dark mode and an improved camera app. However, in our review, we found that the new operating system also contains a number of bugs, including apps crashing, cellular signals dropping, and smart home devices no longer working.

If you’re an adventurous iPhone user who doesn’t mind dealing with possible issues, then enjoy your new operating system. But if you depend heavily on your phone for day-to-day tasks and don’t want to deal with what may be a buggy upgrade, caution may be the order of the day. Apple has promised that version 13.1, which will contain a number of bug fixes and new features, will be following shortly; in fact, the upgrade should be available on September 24th, just days after iOS 13 launches.

If you’d rather be safe than sorry, then it’s easy to avoid the iOS 13 update. All you have to do is turn off Automatic Updates.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update

If the Automatic Updates setting is on (which it probably is), tap on it

Move the toggle to the left (so that it’s no longer green)

Your Automatic Updates setting is now off. In 11 days (or whenever you hear from us that most of the bugs that came with iOS 13 have been swatted), you can just follow the same directions to turn Automatic Updates back on. Updates will once again be downloaded and installed overnight as long as your phone is connected to power and to Wi-Fi.