Using the Apple Card at T-Mobile stores will earn you 3 percent cash back starting Friday

If you’ve got an Apple Card, you can already get 3 percent cash back buying products and software from Apple as well as purchases at Walgreens, Uber, and Uber Eats. Starting on Friday, you’ll also be able to get 3 percent cash back for Apple Card purchases at T-Mobile stores, just in time for tomorrow’s iPhone 11 launch.

T-Mobile is pushing this new partnership alongside a promotion to get 50 percent off the purchase of a new iPhone “with eligible trade-in,” so using an Apple Card could kick a little more money your way on what already is a solid deal on an expensive phone. Interestingly, T-Mobile says the Apple Card’s 3 percent cash back perk applies to “all purchases” made at a T-Mobile store. So if you really wanted to, you could buy an Android phone using your Apple Card and get some money back.

If you want to get cash back on your T-Mobile bill by paying with your Apple Card, you can do that as well. But right now, it’s somewhat inconvenient. T-Mobile tells The Verge you can only get the full 3 percent if you use your Apple Card via Apple Pay to make a one-time payment on your phone bill in person at a T-Mobile store. At a later date, you’ll be able to get that 3 percent back for online or autopay payments, a T-Mobile spokesperson says. For now, it sounds like using your Apple Card for any bill payments made online or via autopay will just earn you the Apple Card’s standard 1 percent cash back.