Netflix releases trailer for its first music competition series, starring Cardi B, TI, and Chance the Rapper

Netflix has released the first teaser for Rhythm + Flow, the platform’s first music competition series. Rhythm + Flow features Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and TI as judges looking for the next breakout hip-hop star. It’s set to debut on October 9th.

Rhythm + Flow was first announced in 2018 as a series that would bring together some of music’s biggest names in order to “find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams.”

Netflix has had recent success with reality competition shows

Netflix is preparing for the loss of popular back catalog shows like Friends and The Office, and at the same time has been canceling fan-favorite but underperforming original series like The OA and Tuca & Bertie. “A big expensive show for a huge audience is great,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said at a conference in 2017. “A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”

A show like Rhythm + Flow feels like it should be an obvious hit. Reality shows often appeal to wider audiences and are cheaper to produce than scripted series. Netflix has also seen recent success with reality competition shows like glassblowing series Blown Away and an Emmy nomination for the baking show Nailed It.

Rhythm + Flow’s 10 episodes will run over the course of three weeks, taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. The first week will be auditions, the second week will focus on cyphers, rap battles, and music videos, and the third will be about samples, collaborations, and declaring the show’s winner.