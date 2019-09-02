Android 10 is likely coming to Pixels on September 3rd

Google is close to releasing Android 10, and as spotted by 9to5Google, two Canadian mobile carriers have leaked dates saying the OS is coming to Pixel phones on September 3rd.

Carriers Rogers and Telus both posted the incoming updates on their support forums. Rogers has since removed the date, but the information is still available on Telus’ site, which says “Android Q + security update” is scheduled for all Pixel phones tomorrow.

While nothing’s guaranteed until the information is released by Google, the timeline adds up. The final beta for Android 10 was released a month ago, and at the time, Google said the public release was “just a few weeks away.” Android releases tend to come to Google’s phones first, so the Pixel-first release makes sense, too.

Android 10 includes new gesture controls, a dark mode, and some impressive new accessibility features. The beta has been available on two dozen phones from manufacturers including LG, Nokia, Huawei, and OnePlus, and that’s a good sign that those devices and perhaps other devices from those companies will get updated to the new operating system in a timely fashion — as Android phones are still too often stuck waiting for an update to the latest OS.