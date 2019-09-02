Apple could add sleep tracking to the next Apple Watch

Apple is reportedly working on sleep tracking for its range of Apple Watch wearables. 9to5Mac reports that the feature could be unveiled as early as next week, and is called “Time in Bed tracking.” Codenamed Burrito internally, the Apple Watch sleep tracking is said to track quality of sleep, movement, heart rate, and noises. Like most Apple Watch data, sleep tracking will be available in the Health app and a new Sleep app for the watch.

Apple Watch sleep tracking will naturally require enough battery life, and for the device to be worn during the night. While Apple Watch owners typically charge their wearables overnight, 9to5Mac reports that they’ll get a notification to charge their watch before bed. Apple is also said to be altering the way alarms work with the Apple Watch, so that your regular daily alarm will be silenced if you wake up early and start using your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch sleep tracking has been available via a variety of third-party apps, but Apple has never provided its own sleep tracking feature. It’s not clear if the sleep tracking will be available on all Apple Watch models, or limited to potential new devices that we’ll likely hear more about on September 10th. Apple is expected to reveal minor hardware revisions for the Apple Watch next week, with new ceramic and titanium finishes and the company’s latest watchOS 6 software.