Samsung’s Galaxy A90 5G is a mid-range phone with next-gen speeds

Most 5G phones we’ve seen so far have been variants of products at the top end of manufacturers’ lineups: see the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and so on. Samsung’s latest 5G phone, however, is the Galaxy A90 5G, which means it fits into its mid-range Galaxy A lineup below phones like the S10 and Note 10.

Samsung has recently released other Galaxy A models that focus on high-end features like quad-camera systems and flip-up camera mechanisms as part of a strategy to combat aggressively competitive Chinese manufacturers. And to be clear, the Galaxy A90 5G would have seemed like a very high-end phone at the beginning of this year, and still has a more than solid spec sheet. 5G connectivity and Samsung DeX support aside, though, the phone feels pretty familiar.

The A90 5G has a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The screen is a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED panel with a small “Infinity-U” notch and an integrated fingerprint sensor. There’s a triple-camera system with a primary 48-megapixel sensor (presumably Samsung’s own), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth information, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The battery is 4,500mAh and charges at up to 25W.

5G is of course a differentiator for some, but on paper the specs put the A90 5G right up against reasonably priced phones like the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (known as the Redmi K20 Pro in India), and it’s hard to judge how competitive it’ll be without release information for various markets. (5G isn’t yet a factor in India, for example.) All we know for now is that the Galaxy A90 5G is coming out in South Korea tomorrow, and Samsung hasn’t announced pricing details.