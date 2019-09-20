Google ‘Phoebe Buffay’ and she’ll sing Smelly Cat to celebrate 25 years of Friends

Google is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Friends with some Easter eggs in its search results. If you Google all of the Friends characters you’ll find a variety of different fun little tricks that take over the usual list of results, but you’ll need your headphones for most of them. Phoebe Buffay results include a guitar that you can click to hear Phoebe sing Smelly Cat, while Ross Geller results in him screaming “pivot!” each time you click until he gives up and says “I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.”

Fans of the show will enjoy the hidden Easter eggs, and we’ve listed the whole set below. Google did a similar stunt for a “Thanos” search earlier this year, allowing the power of the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the search results on the page. If you’re still in the mood to celebrate Friends, then never forget the Windows 95 “cyber sitcom” that debuted back in 1994. It’s an hour of your time, but it’s a nostalgic blast from the past.

Here’s the full list of Google’s Friends Easter eggs: