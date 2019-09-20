The Batman Arkham trilogy is now free to download from the Epic Games Store

From now until September 26th, you can grab six Batman games for free on the Epic Games Store. These include Rocksteady’s three Batman Arkham games, as well as three Lego Batman games from Traveller’s Tales. To get your hands on the games, just log into the Epic Games Store and claim them free of charge.

Of the six, the three Arkham games are probably the most interesting. Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City are two exceptional games, with a great mix of combat, stealth, and exploration gameplay. Although Batman: Arkham Knight didn’t quite hit the highs of its predecessors, it’s still well worth picking up for the low, low price of $0.

Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City are particular highlights

I’m going to level with you and admit that I haven’t touched any of the Lego Batman games personally, but the Lego games have always offered a charming take on their source material, even if their design can be a little bit simplistic at times. At any rate, if you’re not spending any money then you haven’t got much to lose from giving them a go. Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham are the three games available for free as part of the deal.

If nothing else, it’s nice to see Epic ignore the Joker’s famous advice, “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

The six games will be available to download for free over the next week until September 26th at 10:59 AM EDT (3:59 PM BST).