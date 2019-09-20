This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn get into their Apple reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Series 5. It’s a review redux, and there’s plenty more to say about the new iPhones, their cameras, and whether the nickname “sweater mode” is going to stick for what Apple calls “Deep Fusion.”

We hope it does; “sweater mode” sounds much cozier.

Today’s the day when preorders for the new iPhones should start arriving on people’s doorsteps, and the lines at Apple Stores are very long. Maybe you’re in one of those lines right now, maybe you’re holding off for the Pixel 4, or maybe you fundamentally believe you shouldn’t buy a new phone until your old phone is so battered and broken that it literally wheezes when you turn it on. All are valid choices, and we discuss them all on this week’s Vergecast episode.

Tech season is just getting started, which means we also look ahead at the upcoming tech events from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and, heck, maybe Apple again.

Finally: we have a podcast audience survey out and we obsessively look at the results of these things and take that feedback into our show. It’s not a problem but it’s a problem: we really want and need your feedback in order to feel anything. Please take a few minutes and go fill out the survey, jokes aside it’s super valuable and we genuinely will appreciate it. Thanks!

Verge stories we discussed this week include: