Beats headphones will get the same iOS 13.1 audio sharing feature as AirPods

Apple isn’t reserving the convenient new audio sharing feature in iOS 13 just for its own AirPods; the company is also extending it to Beats products. Audio Sharing allows two sets of earbuds or headphones to be connected to a single iPhone, letting people listen to the same music or watch video content together from one device.

The following Beats products will support Audio Sharing:

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats 3 Wireless

BeatsX

Solo 3 Wireless

Studio 3 Wireless

They all have either Apple’s W1 or H1 chip inside, which is what enables the feature.

Beats says Audio Sharing will be available next week. Like AirPods, Apple occasionally updates the firmware of Beats products quietly in the background to improve performance and add new capabilities.

Audio Sharing was originally intended to be part of yesterday’s iOS 13.0 update, but was pushed back to iOS 13.1, which Apple has said will be released on September 24th — earlier than the September 30th date the company originally announced.