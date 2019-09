Emmys 2019: how to watch the awards ceremony online

The 71st annual Emmy Awards ceremony is tonight at 8PM ET (5PM PT). If you want to watch the talent pack into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, the pre-show coverage on the red carpet begins an hour earlier, at 7PM ET (4PM PT).

Will your favorite TV shows, actors, and writers take home an award? In order to be the first to find out, you’ll have to watch along. For everything you want to know about the Emmys, we’ll get into it below.

Who’s hosting the Emmys?

Technically, there will be no hosts. But, there will be a slate of previous Emmy Award-winning actors, and currently nominated actors, presenting awards throughout the three-hour show.

To name a few, Jon Hamm, Cherry Jones, James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jharrel Jerome, Bradley Whitford, Marisa Tomei, Hugh Laurie, and many more will make an appearance.

How do I watch the Emmys?

This year, Fox will broadcast the Emmys. So, you can watch the show on your local Fox affiliate channel, which is channel 5 in NYC or channel 11 in Los Angeles. Fox has a handy sheet containing all of its affiliates, in case you’re not sure which channel it’s on in your region.

As we say each year, and with each event that’s broadcasted on TV, this stream will be the closest to being in real-time with the event. So, if you’re worried about seeing spoilers on Twitter or Facebook before you see things unfold, watch the Emmys on your TV.

If you’re a cable subscriber with credentials handy, the Fox Now app for all major streaming devices (Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV) is another option you have for easily tuning into the show.

How do I watch it online, and without paying?

There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have a cable subscription. Whether you want to watch on your internet browser, or through a streaming device (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) connected to your television, here are a few suggestions.

Also, all of the services below are paid cable streaming services, but they offer free trials. So, unless you want to keep your subscription, just remember to cancel before the trial ends so you don’t get charged.

If you live outside of the US, Fox has put together a list of providers that will be broadcasting the Emmys.

Who’s up to win an award?

It’s going to be a fun night, and hopefully, there will be a few surprises.

Streaming services continue to grow, and they continue to increase their presence on the list of nominees. HBO, in total, has 137 nominations, 32 nominations of which are for Game of Thrones alone. That beats the previous record set by NYPD Blue in 1994 by six nominations. Barry and Chernobyl have quite a few nominations of their own: 17 and 19, respectively.

Netflix isn’t far behind with 117 nominations, but it drops off from there in terms of services and networks. NBC has 58 nominations, while Amazon Prime Video has 47.

Here is the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Michael Angarana, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

MADE FOR TV MOVIE

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K Williams, When They See Us

REALITY SHOW HOST

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert