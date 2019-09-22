Emmys 2019: how to watch the awards ceremony online

The 71st annual Emmy Awards ceremony is tonight at 8PM ET (5PM PT). If you want to watch the talent pack into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, the pre-show coverage on the red carpet begins an hour earlier, at 7PM ET (4PM PT).
Will your favorite TV shows, actors, and writers take home an award? In order to be the first to find out, you’ll have to watch along. For everything you want to know about the Emmys, we’ll get into it below.
Who’s hosting the Emmys?
Technically, there will be no hosts. But, there will be a slate of previous Emmy Award-winning actors, and currently nominated actors, presenting awards throughout the three-hour show.
To name a few, Jon Hamm, Cherry Jones, James Corden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jharrel Jerome, Bradley Whitford, Marisa Tomei, Hugh Laurie, and many more will make an appearance.
How do I watch the Emmys?
This year, Fox will broadcast the Emmys. So, you can watch the show on your local Fox affiliate channel, which is channel 5 in NYC or channel 11 in Los Angeles. Fox has a handy sheet containing all of its affiliates, in case you’re not sure which channel it’s on in your region.
As we say each year, and with each event that’s broadcasted on TV, this stream will be the closest to being in real-time with the event. So, if you’re worried about seeing spoilers on Twitter or Facebook before you see things unfold, watch the Emmys on your TV.
If you’re a cable subscriber with credentials handy, the Fox Now app for all major streaming devices (Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV) is another option you have for easily tuning into the show.
How do I watch it online, and without paying?
There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have a cable subscription. Whether you want to watch on your internet browser, or through a streaming device (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) connected to your television, here are a few suggestions.
Also, all of the services below are paid cable streaming services, but they offer free trials. So, unless you want to keep your subscription, just remember to cancel before the trial ends so you don’t get charged.
- fuboTV
- Hulu with Live TV
- PlayStation Vue
- YouTube TV
- Sling TV
- Locast is another option, though it may not be available in your region.
If you live outside of the US, Fox has put together a list of providers that will be broadcasting the Emmys.
Who’s up to win an award?
It’s going to be a fun night, and hopefully, there will be a few surprises.
Streaming services continue to grow, and they continue to increase their presence on the list of nominees. HBO, in total, has 137 nominations, 32 nominations of which are for Game of Thrones alone. That beats the previous record set by NYPD Blue in 1994 by six nominations. Barry and Chernobyl have quite a few nominations of their own: 17 and 19, respectively.
Netflix isn’t far behind with 117 nominations, but it drops off from there in terms of services and networks. NBC has 58 nominations, while Amazon Prime Video has 47.
Here is the full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Michael Angarana, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
LIMITED SERIES
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
MADE FOR TV MOVIE
- Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K Williams, When They See Us
REALITY SHOW HOST
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
VARIETY TALK SERIES
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
