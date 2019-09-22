Emmys 2019: the complete list of winners

The television Academy paid its final adieu to Game of Thrones tonight, honoring the cast with a standing ovation — but not necessarily in awards.
Game of Thrones’ final season was practically shut out at the main Emmy’s telecast. The show did take home the award for Best Drama Series, and Peter Dinklage won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role as Tyrion Lannister. Those two wins at tonight’s telecast, combined with the 10 awards the show won at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, means Game of Thrones ties its previous record for most wins for a single season of television. The show previously won 12 awards for its fifth season in 2015, setting a new record.
The lack of awards may not be too surprising for fans considering the response to the show’s eighth and final season received. Many critics were largely underwhelmed, and a portion of fans were disappointed. Still, welcoming the cast on stage and standing for the actors involved in HBO’s popular series was a heartwarming display of support and celebration for the series.
Still, it was a great night overall for HBO. The network saw awards for some of its most popular shows on top of Game of Thrones; Barry and Succession took home some top category prizes, including Bill Hader’s win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Barry. Jesse Armstrong took home Emmy gold for his writing on Succession, one of HBO’s most recent popular series.
Amazon also touted a super night, leading the number of wins for a streaming service. The company won a number of awards for darling shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and newcomer series for Amazon Prime Video (through a partnership with BBC), Fleabag. Fleabag won a number of awards, including for Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress also received an award for her writing on the show’s pilot. Netflix didn’t have an amazing night compared to previous years, but it still managed to bring home some trophies for shows When They See Us and Ozark.
The full list of Emmy winners can be read below. The winners of each category are bolded.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Kit Harington — Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Billy Porter — Pose
Milo Ventimiglia —This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
Viola Davis — How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney — Ozark
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Robin Wright — House of Cards
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks — Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen — Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly — House of Cards
Chris Sullivan — This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie — Game of Thrones
Lena Headey — Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner — Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams — Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve
Julia Garner — Ozark
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Game Of Thrones — “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter
Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Daina Reid
Killing Eve — “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark — “Reparations,” Jason Bateman
Succession — “Celebration,” Adam McKay
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul — “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard — “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio
Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
Killing Eve — “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell
Succession — “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Don Cheadle — Black Monday
Ted Danson — The Good Place
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader — Barry
Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Veep
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root — Barry
Henry Winkler — Barry
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale — Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg — Barry
Sian Clifford — Fleabag
Olivia Colman — Fleabag
Betty Gilpin — GLOW
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky — Veep
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry — “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry — “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory — “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry — “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Good Place — “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15 — “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll — “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll — “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep — “Veep,” David Mandel
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali — True Detective
Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris — Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome — When They See Us
Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams — Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis — When They See us
Joey King — The Act
Niecy Nash — When They See Us
Michelle Williams— Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo — When They See Us
Michael K. Williams — When They See Us
Asante Blackk — When They See Us
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley — Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette — The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake — When They See Us
Vera Farmiga — When They See Us
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl — Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora — Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon — “Glory,” Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon — “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal — Stephen Frears
When They See Us — Ava DuVernay
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl — Craig Mazin
Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl
Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon — “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields
A Very English Scandal — Russell T. Davies
When They See Us — “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now! — “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas
Drunk History — “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson
Saturday Night Live — “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King
Who Is America? — “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live