Emmys 2019: the complete list of winners

The television Academy paid its final adieu to Game of Thrones tonight, honoring the cast with a standing ovation — but not necessarily in awards.

Game of Thrones’ final season was practically shut out at the main Emmy’s telecast. The show did take home the award for Best Drama Series, and Peter Dinklage won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role as Tyrion Lannister. Those two wins at tonight’s telecast, combined with the 10 awards the show won at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, means Game of Thrones ties its previous record for most wins for a single season of television. The show previously won 12 awards for its fifth season in 2015, setting a new record.

The lack of awards may not be too surprising for fans considering the response to the show’s eighth and final season received. Many critics were largely underwhelmed, and a portion of fans were disappointed. Still, welcoming the cast on stage and standing for the actors involved in HBO’s popular series was a heartwarming display of support and celebration for the series.

Still, it was a great night overall for HBO. The network saw awards for some of its most popular shows on top of Game of Thrones; Barry and Succession took home some top category prizes, including Bill Hader’s win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Barry. Jesse Armstrong took home Emmy gold for his writing on Succession, one of HBO’s most recent popular series.

Amazon also touted a super night, leading the number of wins for a streaming service. The company won a number of awards for darling shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and newcomer series for Amazon Prime Video (through a partnership with BBC), Fleabag. Fleabag won a number of awards, including for Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The actress also received an award for her writing on the show’s pilot. Netflix didn’t have an amazing night compared to previous years, but it still managed to bring home some trophies for shows When They See Us and Ozark.

The full list of Emmy winners can be read below. The winners of each category are bolded.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Kit Harington — Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Billy Porter — Pose

Milo Ventimiglia —This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Viola Davis — How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney — Ozark

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Robin Wright — House of Cards

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks — Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen — Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly — House of Cards

Chris Sullivan — This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie — Game of Thrones

Lena Headey — Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner — Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams — Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve

Julia Garner — Ozark

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game Of Thrones — “The Last Of The Starks,” David Nutter

Game Of Thrones — “The Long Night” Miguel Sapochnik

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Daina Reid

Killing Eve — “Desperate Times,” Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark — “Reparations,” Jason Bateman

Succession — “Celebration,” Adam McKay

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul — “Winner,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard — “Episode 1,” Jed Mercurio

Game Of Thrones — “The Iron Throne,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale — “Holly,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder

Killing Eve — “Nice And Neat,” Emerald Fennell

Succession — “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” Jesse Armstrong

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Veep

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root — Barry

Henry Winkler — Barry

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale — Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg — Barry

Sian Clifford — Fleabag

Olivia Colman — Fleabag

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky — Veep

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry — “The Audition,” Alec Berg

Barry — “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory — “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski

Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry — “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Fleabag — “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Good Place — “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15 — “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll — “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll — “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman

Veep — “Veep,” David Mandel

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali — True Detective

Benicio Del Toro — Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris — Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome — When They See Us

Sam Rockwell — Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis — When They See us

Joey King — The Act

Niecy Nash — When They See Us

Michelle Williams— Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Paul Dano — Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo — When They See Us

Michael K. Williams — When They See Us

Asante Blackk — When They See Us

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley — Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake — When They See Us

Vera Farmiga — When They See Us

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl — Johan Renck

Escape At Dannemora — Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon — “Glory,” Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon — “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal — Stephen Frears

When They See Us — Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl — Craig Mazin

Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 6,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl

Escape At Dannemora — “Episode 7,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin

Fosse/Verdon — “Providence,”Steven Levenson and Joey Fields

A Very English Scandal — Russell T. Davies

When They See Us — “Part Four,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now! — “Waiting For The Artist,” Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas

Drunk History — “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?” Derek Waters

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — “Psychics,” Paul Pennolino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

Saturday Night Live — “Host : Adam Sandler,” Don Roy King

Who Is America? — “Episode 102,” Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live