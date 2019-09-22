Disney+ is now available for pre-order with a 7-day free trial

Those interested in Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, can sign up for the pre-order now.

Disney is offering customers the option to sign up for a monthly subscription pass at $6.99 a month, or an annual fee of $69.99. Those who want to purchase the bundle — which includes Disney+, the sports streaming service ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu — should wait until launch day on November 12th, the company said in a press release. That subscription will cost $12.99 a month.

All subscription packages will automatically renew, according to the company, but there will be an option to cancel at any time before each renewal date. All new Disney+ subscribers can sign up for the seven-day free trial.

Some Disney+ subscription packages have already been offered to select Disney membership holders, including those who attended D23, the company’s biennial fan conference. The service is also already available in a beta version to customers in The Netherlands.

Disney+ will launch with 25 original series and 10 original films within its first year. That includes the highly anticipated Star Wars show The Mandalorian, and a live-action version of The Lady and the Tramp.