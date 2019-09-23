Google’s Pixelbook sequel reportedly has a 13-inch 4K display and a clamshell design

Google’s big hardware event in October will likely focus a lot on the excessively leaked Pixel 4. But the company apparently has some other products to announce, too, including its newest Chromebook: a 13.3-inch, 4K new Pixelbook, according to 9to5Google.

The Chromebook, officially to be called the Pixelbook Go, is said to harken closer to Google’s original Chromebook Pixel from 2013, with a simple clamshell design, as opposed to the transforming 2-in-1 design of the Pixelbook or the tablet-style Pixel Slate.

Fall hardware season continues

The Pixelbook Go has apparently been in development for a while, with Google confirming that it had future Chromebooks in the works back in April, along with FCC filings for the product hitting in July. Pictures of the device have also recently leaked out in the past few weeks, showing off a design with more rounded corners than the usually angular design Google has opted for with its past Chromebooks.

9to5Google’s report also sheds light on the specs for the Pixelbook Go: it’ll have a 16:9, 13.3-inch touchscreen with options for either an FHD or 4K panel. That’s a big change for Google, which has used 3:2 aspect ratio displays on its previous Chromebooks to better display webpages and documents. Internal hardware will have a wide variety of configurations to choose from, with Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors; 8GB or 16GB of RAM; and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

As for ports, the Pixelbook Go will have USB-C ports (one on each side) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop itself is said to feature a magnesium alloy body, which apparently makes it as light or lighter than the original Pixelbook.

There’s no word yet on price or release date, but we’ll likely find those out soon when Google officially announces the Pixelbook Go at its October 15th event. The Verge has reached out to Google for comment and will update this post if we hear back.