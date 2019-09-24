The Last of Us Part II is launching in February 2020

The long-awaited sequel to The Last of Us finally has a release date. Today, Sony revealed that The Last of Us Part II will be launching on the PS4 on February 21st, 2020. Sony also announced that the original game will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in October.

Meanwhile, a new trailer provided a better look at the game, which included scenes on horseback and in a boat, along with terrifying new monsters and human survivors you probably don’t want to be around. And yes, Joel makes an appearance.

The original game launched on the PS3 back in 2013 (it was later remastered for the PS4), and it grabbed players with its surprisingly touching story, set amid a brutal and violent post-apocalyptic world. It starred Joel, a grizzled survivor who served as something of a father figure for a young girl named Ellie. The sequel, which was first announced in 2016, puts an older Ellie in the lead role.

We got our first proper look at gameplay in The Last of Us Part II last year, including a particularly memorable kiss. According to creative director Neil Druckmann, the sequel is designed to explore many questions, specifically around the theme of revenge. “With society broken down, how far would you go for justice?” Druckmann told The Verge in 2018. “How much would it consume you? How much would it take away from your humanity? How much would it destroy your relationships? Those are all interesting questions for us to explore.”

The Last of Us Part II isn’t the only big-name PS4 exclusive on the way, either. Hideo Kojima’s much-anticipated Death Stranding will be launching on November 8th, and you can prepare by watching nearly an hour of gameplay footage.