Spotify artists can now see how many listeners they have in real time

Spotify is releasing a redesigned Spotify for Artists app that gives artists enhanced stats about their music and fans. The new app will display the total number of people who are listening to an artist’s tracks worldwide at any moment in time, and it will continue to display real-time listening stats for the first week after new releases go live. The redesigned app, which is rolling out this week on iOS and Android, also gives artists more information about milestones, like gaining new followers or being added to playlists.

The updated app includes a new home tab, which also gives access to information about how to get the most out of releasing music on Spotify, including presentations at events like Spotify’s Co.Lab. Finally, Spotify says that the new app makes it easier to switch between profiles for those managing a roster of artists.

The announcement comes just over a month after Apple Music’s analytics platform became widely available, following its beta release at the beginning of 2018. Along with providing location-based listener data down to the individual city level, Apple’s service also integrates with Shazam, meaning artists can track when people have been using the service to identify their music.

As a larger proportion of artists’ revenue comes from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, the listening data these platforms are able to provide is becoming increasingly essential for artists to understand their audience and market themselves effectively.