The 7 biggest announcements from today’s PlayStation State of Play

Sony hosted a State of Play conference today, where it unveiled a release date for Wattam, the next game from the creator of Katamari Damacy, and offered a deeper look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign. And as we expected from the hints dropped by Sony over the past week, we have a new The Last of Us Part II trailer and, notably, a release date.

Here are the biggest announcements and trailers from today’s State of Play:

The big news is obviously that the next installment in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series is coming in February 2020. That’s a little longer away than I had hoped, but based on the trailer shared, I think I’ll spend the time between now and then emotionally preparing for what seems like a depressing, but probably compelling, game.

Death Stranding launches on November 8th, and Sony announced that a limited edition PS4 Pro bundle will release on the same day. The console itself is white, and is covered in black handprints. The most eye-catching part of the bundle is the controller, which is modeled after a BB pod — sans BB inside, of course. Sony has more details right here.

Humanity, the latest game from Tetsuya Mizuguchi

Sony announced Humanity, a hard-to-describe game coming from Enhance, the studio led by Tetsuya Mizuguchi. The meditative gameplay from his previous works, like Rez and Tetris Effect, seems to have made its way into this new title. But as for what’s actually happening, it looks like a mix between Lemmings and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, but with some elegant visuals and interesting sound design. I could be totally wrong, though, and I sort of hope that I am. It will also have an optional PlayStation VR mode.

You can download a demo for the MediEvil remake

Sony released a new trailer for the remake of MediEvil, the PS1 hack-and-slack game. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on it, you can download a free demo right now on the PlayStation Store.

A deeper look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign

Infinity Ward and Activision have been mum about what players will get into in the upcoming campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Today’s new trailer clears things up a bit.

Wattam is coming in December 2019

The latest game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi is called Wattam, and based on the footage that Sony showed off, it looks like a colorful, jovial experience like his previous work. It’s hard to pin down exactly what you’ll be doing in the game, but it looks relaxing.

Civilization VI released on PC back in 2016, then the Nintendo Switch last year, but it will be hitting the PS4 (and Xbox One) on November 22nd. Sony released a trailer for the game that you can check out above.