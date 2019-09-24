Civilization VI is coming to the PS4 and Xbox

Civilization VI, the popular civilization-building game, is coming to the PS4 and Xbox One on November 22nd, marking latest major console port after the Switch launch last year.

Civilization VI first launched back in 2016, but Firaxis Games has continued to keep things new since then, with the aforementioned Switch port, an iPad port, and a variety of both DLC and free updates (including an improbable battle royale mode a few weeks ago). Aspyr Media will handle the port for both consoles.

According to a Sony blog post announcing the port, “the controls and UI are optimized for a controller experience,” although there’s no mention of any kind of PC-syncing feature for importing saves like the Switch version offers. The Sony port will also include free Nubia + Khmer and Indonesia Civ & Scenario packs bundled with the base game.

The base game of Civilization VI will cost $59.99, but Take-Two will also being Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm DLCs (sold together in a separate bundle, which will also include 18 new civilization leaders) for an additional $49.99.

Update September 24th, 5:08pm: Added details for the Xbox One port of Civilization VI.