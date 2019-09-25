Original Jurassic Park cast is returning for Jurassic World 3

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, are set to reprise their iconic roles for the third Jurassic World movie, the film’s director has confirmed. Speaking at a screening on Tuesday night, Colin Trevorrow said that the three would have sizable roles in the sequel, according to Collider.

The three stars have remained largely absent from the franchise after it was rebooted in 2015 with Jurassic World. Although Goldblum had a small role in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Neill has been absent from the franchise since leading 2001’s Jurassic Park III, in which Dern had a cameo.

The exact plot details of Jurassic World 3, which will be directed and co-written by Trevorrow, are still a mystery. The end of Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs released into the wild, and if the sequel is set after the film it will have to deal with the fallout from this. Trevorrow has already briefly explored this so-called Neo-Jurassic Age in a short film called Battle at Big Rock, which is set one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom, and shows one family’s attempt to deal with this dangerous new world. Jurassic World 3 is due to be released on June 11th, 2021.