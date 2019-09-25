Impossible Foods’ plant-based ‘meat’ is coming to 102 more stores

A week after Impossible Foods started selling the Impossible Burger in grocery stores on the West Coast, the company is announcing that its plant-based “meat” will soon be available in stores on the eastern shores of the US. It will be available in 102 stores starting tomorrow, including Fairway in New York and 100 Wegmans locations across seven states.

Combined with the 27 Gelson’s Markets in Southern California announced last week, the launch means that the Impossible Burger is now available in 129 stores, along with over 17,000 restaurants around the country. Impossible Foods has previously said it hopes to sell its burgers in grocery stores in every region of the US by mid-2020.

The company still has some catching up to do to match the number of grocery stores that sell plant-based burgers made by Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods’ main competitor. As of June of this year, Beyond Meat’s burgers were available in Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Wegmans, Target, and Sprouts as well as a range of restaurant chains.