Amazon follows up its Alexa microwave with a new Alexa Smart Oven

Last year, Amazon introduced the world to the AmazonBasics Microwave, its first real kitchen appliance, which offered the ability to be controlled with Alexa. And now the company is following that up with a new appliance, the $249.99 Alexa Smart Oven: a combination microwave, convection cooker, air fryer, and food warmer.

Like the Alexa microwave, the Alexa Smart Oven doesn’t offer Echo hardware on board — there’s no microphone or speaker — but rather is controlled through a separate Alexa device.

In addition to the fact that the Alexa Smart Oven offers more cooking options, Amazon has also expanded the Alexa integration on offer: there’s a new “scan to cook” feature that will work with “hundreds” of prepackaged food products (including ones sold by Amazon-owned Whole Foods, of course). You’ll also be able to do things like set the temperature and preheat the oven through voice controls.

And like the microwave, the Alexa Smart Oven is intended as a reference design — other Alexa-integrated devices will be able to use these APIs, too.

Amazon is bundling an Echo Dot (not the new one with a clock) alongside the Amazon Smart Oven, so you’ll have a device to control it with. You’ll be able to preorder the Amazon Smart Oven today, priced at $249.99.