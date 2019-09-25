 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amazon’s new Echo Loop puts Alexa in a discreet smart ring

Amazon is experimenting with putting Alexa everywhere, and its latest experiment might be the wildest yet: a new smart ring called the Echo Loop that puts Alexa on your finger.

The Echo Loop is essentially an entire Echo in miniature: inside the titanium frame are two microphones and what Amazon says is “the smallest speaker ever on an Echo device.” It pairs with your phone for a data connection, and activates with a small button (instead of the usual wake word). There’s also haptic feedback, which is used to signal that the button has been pressed, as well as to alert you to notifications or incoming calls on your phone (similar to other existing smart rings).

The Echo Loop joins the newly announced Echo Frames as what Amazon calls “Day One Edition” products: early devices that aren’t quite ready for a wide release that it still wants to put into customers’ hands to test out.

The Echo Loop will be available in limited quantities through an invite-only process at a special early price of $129.

