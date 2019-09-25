Marvel’s Kevin Feige is working on a new Star Wars movie

We’re still a few months out from Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, but Disney is making plans for the future of the franchise — and they’re going to include Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and producer of every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Feige will develop an all-new Star Wars movie alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as part of multiple new projects set in the universe.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn told THR. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

According to THR, Feige has told an unnamed “major actor” that he has a specific role in mind for them when the movie gets made, but otherwise there aren’t any details. Other Star Wars projects in the works include separate feature trilogies from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, while Jon Favreau’s live-action series The Mandalorian is coming to Disney+ when the streaming service launches in November.