Android 10 Go is a faster and more secure update to Google’s lightweight OS

Google has detailed its latest version of Android Go, its lightweight operating system meant for low-powered devices with less than 1.5GB of RAM. With Android 10 (Go Edition), Google says it has improved the operating system’s speed and security. App switching is now faster and more memory efficient, and apps should launch 10 percent faster than they did on the last version of the OS.

Android 10 Go also sees the introduction of Adiantum, the new encryption standard meant for low-powered devices that Google first announced earlier this year. Google previously said that Adiantum is five times faster than Android’s typical AES encryption on low-powered devices, and doesn’t require specialized hardware to run, making strong encryption on cheaper devices much more feasible.

500 manufacturers have released 1,600 Android Go devices

Since its introduction in 2018, Google says that there have been 1,600 Android Go devices released by 500 manufacturers across more than 180 countries. The operating system can be found in around 80 percent of new entry-level Android phones according to Google, which makes it a very important OS for anyone who can’t afford, or doesn’t want, to spend more money than they need to on a smartphone.

Google expects the first devices running Android 10 (Go Edition) to start releasing later this fall.