McDonald’s starts testing Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

The popularity of the plant-based “meat” trend is only getting bigger, and now, McDonald’s is joining in. The popular fast-food chain is set to test a Beyond Meat burger in 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario for 12 weeks, according to a report from CNBC.

The test burger will be called the P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, and tomato). It will cost $6.49 CA plus tax (roughly $4.90 USD), and it will be used to determine both demand and practicality of offering the vegan patties.

Meet the P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, tomato)

“This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations,” commented Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s vice president of global menu strategy.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast-food chain exploring the potential of plant-based meat. Rival chain Burger King has already started rolling out a meatless Impossible Whopper burger using patties from Impossible Burger (Beyond Meat’s biggest rival in the plant-based meat game). Carl’s Jr. also sells a meatless burger from Beyond Meat, White Castle has an Impossible Slider, Subway has plans to test a Beyond Meatball Marinara sandwich, and KFC is working with Beyond Meat to develop a plant-based fried “chicken.”

Additionally, both Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger have recently begun rolling out their products to retail supermarkets. As of June of this year, Beyond Meat had already started selling its upgraded “meatier” burgers in stores like Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Wegmans, Target, and Sprouts. Impossible Burger products began hitting grocery stores in Southern California and across the East Coast this month.