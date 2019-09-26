Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s new story trailer shows off the power of the Empire

EA showed off plenty of gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order back at E3, but today’s new trailer shows a different side of the game: a much-welcome glimpse at the story.

We already knew that Jedi: Fallen Order would put players in the role of Cal Kestis, a fugitive Jedi on the run from the Empire, but the new trailer reveals that Cal isn’t just trying to survive. Instead, he’s actively searching the galaxy for something that seems to be related to the Jedi Order. That something is also “very precious to the Empire,” which will stop at nothing to prevent Cal from succeeding.

The new trailer also shows off a few clips of gameplay, including Cal facing off in a proper lightsaber battle against one of the Emperor’s Inquisitors (the dark Force users who were used to hunt down Jedi who survived the initial purge).

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on November 15th.