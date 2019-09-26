Bollinger Motors shows off new four-door electric truck prototypes

Michigan startup Bollinger Motors has unveiled a four-door version of both of its forthcoming electric trucks, the B1 and B2. Clad in all black, the new prototypes Bollinger revealed on Thursday show the startup has been thinking about expanding its offerings before it even gets into production, which has been pushed back to next year.

The four-door B1 (which is shaped like a Jeep Wrangler) and B2 (which is longer and has a pickup bed) will have the same specs as the two-door versions since they’ll share the same powertrain. That means they’ll have a dual-motor setup that can generate around 614 horsepower, which pull power from a 120kWh battery pack that should last for about 200 miles. The trucks have a top speed of 100 miles per hour and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

But people (likely) won’t buy these trucks for their speed. Instead, Bollinger Motors’ trucks are more likely to find homes on a farm or in a worksite setting. With that in mind, the Bollinger Motors trucks have a standard ground clearance of 15 inches (with five inches of wiggle room on either side), a 5,201-pound payload capacity, and a 7,500-pound towing capacity. The trucks also have a two-speed Hi/Lo gearbox, which should help with off-roading.

All this said, Bollinger Motors has still not announced final pricing for either truck, and deliveries won’t start until 2021.

The Verge first visited Bollinger Motors back in 2017 ahead of the B1’s debut, back when the startup was still housed in a garage in basically the middle of nowhere in Central New York. Bollinger Motors has since moved its headquarters to Detroit and is seeking a new round of funding to be able to move forward into production.

Bollinger Motors had been working with fellow Michigan engineering outfit Optimal to ready the startup’s trucks for production, but a spokesperson says that relationship has ended. Bollinger Motors is also still seeking the funding it will need in order to get into production, meaning that despite the new prototypes, there could still be a long way to go until any final version of the B1 or B2 hits the road.